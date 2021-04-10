Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Taylor Swift Has 12 “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Songs In Top 20

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” made a big opening day splash, earning #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, April 9.

“RAPSTAR” received 2.691 million US Spotify streams on Friday, a tally that comfortably ranked as the day’s best. Only one other song (Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” with 2.064 million) even broke the 2 million mark.

— Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” also made a big impact Friday. Six songs from the album earned Top 10 positions Friday (all are “Taylor’s Version”): “Mr. Perfectly Fine” at #3, “Fearless” at #4, “You Belong With Me” at #6, “Love Story” at #7, “Fifteen” at #9, and “Hey Stephen” at #10.

Taylor’s versions of “The Way I Loved You” (#11), “White Horse” (#12), “Breathe (featuring Colbie Caillat)” (#13), “Forever & Always” (#14), “Tell Me Why” (#15), and “You’re Not Sorry” (#17) closely followed, giving the album an impressive 12 representatives in the Top 20.

Nothing from the twenty-six track release appears below #51.