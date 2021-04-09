Report: Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over” Wins US Sales Race, But Justin Bieber’s “Justice” Takes #1 Overall

Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over” ranked as the United States’ best-selling album for the April 2-8 tracking period. Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” however, looks to have done slightly more in overall consumption activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new Lovato album sold 36.5K US copies during the April 2-8 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 71.5K in total first-week consumption.

The album sales figure ranks as the week’s best. The consumption figure tops the mid-week projection of 61K, but it does not match the 76.7K units generated by “Justice.” The Demi Lovato album thus takes #2 on the overall chart, with “Justice” reclaiming #1 and earning a second, non-consecutive week as America’s top overall album.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The typical discrepancy would not, however, be big enough to change the dynamic atop the chart: Lovato’s album at #1 for sales, and Bieber’s album at #1 for overall activity.