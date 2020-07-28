Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” Logic’s “No Pressure” Receive Upgraded US Sales Projections

Given that Taylor Swift’s “folklore” generated upwards of 400K US sales and 500K in total US units during its first three days, the initial opening week projections of 450K sales and 650K units were clearly going to prove low.

Hits Daily Double confirmed that notion Tuesday, issuing upgraded projections for the album’s first week. The publication now expects “folklore” to debut with 500-525K US sales and 725-750K in total units (album sales + units from track streams and sales).

“Folklore” already boasts the best opening week numbers of 2020 and is a lock to claim #1 on this week’s album sales and consumption charts.

Although it will not challenge for #1, Logic’s final album “No Pressure” also received a heavily upgraded projection. Hits, which initially said the album would sell 17-21K US copies and generate 75-80K in total US units, now projects 100-120K sales and 150-170K total units. The figures would slot “No Pressure” as a clear #2 in both columns.