One Direction Re-Enters Billboard Social 50 Chart At #2; Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne Also In Top 10, ZAYN In Top 20

The five original One Direction members are charting on this week’s Social 50.

The tenth anniversary of One Direction was a major event on social media, and the group accordingly has ample representation on the Billboard Social 50.

One Direction itself re-enters the chart at #2, trailing only BTS on the listing.

Members Louis Tomlinson (#3, +4), Niall Horan (#4, re-entry), Harry Styles (#5, +34) and Liam Payne (#6, +42) occupy the chart’s next four spots. Actively part of the anniversary festivities, all four shared content about the occasion.

Although he does not make the Top 10, fifth original member ZAYN still appears prominently on this week’s Billboard Social 50. The artist, who departed the group in 2015, did not share a retrospective on July 23 and has not recently been active on social media in general, re-enters the Social 50 at #16.

One Direction and Horan have previously hit #1 on the Social 50. Tomlinson, Styles and ZAYN peaked at #2, while Payne went as high as #4.

