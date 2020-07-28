in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” is a strong second place on the add board.

Maroon 5 - Nobody's Love video screen | 222/Interscope

Mirroring the situation at hot adult contemporary, Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” and Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” resoundingly rank as the leaders on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Picked up by 143 Mediabase-monitored pop stations on impact, “Nobody’s Love” takes first place on this week’s add board. Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” which landed at 110 first-week stations, follows in second.

An add count of 39 slots Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” in third place. DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” follows in fourth with 32, and an add count of 27 positions Avenue Beat’s “F2020” as the week’s fifth-most added song.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jeremy Zucker’s “Supercuts” (6th-most), Zara Larsson’s “Love Me Land” (7th-most), Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” (8th-most, tie), Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked’ (8th-most, tie), and Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” (8th-most, tie).

a7savenue beatcardigandj khaledDrakejeremy zuckerjonas bluejuice wrldkane brownkhalidmaroon 5marshmellomaxnobody's loveswae leeTaylor Swifttopiczara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On August 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” Logic’s “No Pressure” Receive Upgraded US Sales Projections