Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Mirroring the situation at hot adult contemporary, Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” and Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” resoundingly rank as the leaders on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Picked up by 143 Mediabase-monitored pop stations on impact, “Nobody’s Love” takes first place on this week’s add board. Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” which landed at 110 first-week stations, follows in second.

An add count of 39 slots Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” in third place. DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” follows in fourth with 32, and an add count of 27 positions Avenue Beat’s “F2020” as the week’s fifth-most added song.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jeremy Zucker’s “Supercuts” (6th-most), Zara Larsson’s “Love Me Land” (7th-most), Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” (8th-most, tie), Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked’ (8th-most, tie), and Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” (8th-most, tie).