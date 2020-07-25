Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Projected For Upwards Of 450K US Sales, 650K Total US Units

Taylor Swift will unsurprisingly score another #1 album, as her surprise release “folklore” is pacing for big opening week numbers in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell upwards of 450,000 US copies during its first week of release. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate over 650,000 in total first-week consumption.

Such numbers would rank as the biggest single-week figures for an album since Swift’s own “Lover” launched in 2019. That album debuted with 679K sales and 867K in total first-week consumption.

“Folklore” is Swift’s eighth studio album — and will be her seventh consecutive studio LP to reach #1 in the United States.

In a departure from her usual elaborate release strategy, Swift released “folklore” with less than a full day’s notice. The album also lacks the physical retail presence typical of her releases, but a variety of collector’s editions and bundle packages are available on her website.

“Folklore” is also making a big impact on the streaming front. Tracks from the album generated nearly 45 million opening day US streams on Spotify alone.