Republic Records: Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Surpasses 1.3 Million Global Sales In First 24 Hours, Sets Apple Music Streaming Record

“Folklore” enjoyed a mammoth opening day.

Taylor Swift - Folklore Promo Image by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s “folklore” got off to a successful start around the world.

According to Republic Records, the album surpassed 1.3 million global sales in its first twenty-four hours.

The album also set records on the key streaming platforms. Its opening day global Spotify total of 79.4 million** represents a new record for an album by a female artist, while its Apple Music total of 35.47 million is a new high mark for a pop album.

Although Taylor Swift generally calls the pop genre her home, “folklore” has been classified as an alternative/indie album on some platforms. That joint classification leads to more records. Republic, for instance, says that “folklore” set a new Amazon Music opening day high mark for an indie/alternative album, both in the US and globally.

“folklore,” as previously reported, will debut as a dominant #1 in the United States. Early projections have the album delivering the best opening week sales and consumption marks since Swift’s own album “Lover” launched in the summer of 2019.

**Editor’s Note: Republic’s press release lists the Spotify number at 80.6 million, but that figure seems to be based on the raw app counter. The Spotify Charts system, which applies filters to ensure more accuracy, lists the total at 79.4 million.

