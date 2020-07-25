Songs From Taylor Swift’s “folklore” Claim Top 16 Spots On US Spotify Chart, Top 5 Places On US Apple Music Listing

Taylor Swift’s “folklore” enjoyed a predictably dominant opening day on the major streaming platforms.

— The album’s sixteen tracks claim the Top 16 positions on the US Spotify chart for Friday, July 24. Combining for Spotify’s biggest opening day streaming total of the year, the tracks also claim the entire Top 5, eight of the Top 10, and sixteen of the Top 23 positions on the Global Spotify chart.

“the 1” leads the US Spotify chart with 4.175 million streams. “cardigan” takes #2 with 3.938 million, ahead of “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” (#3, 3.829 million), “the last great american dynasty” (#4, 3.348 million), and “my tears ricochet” (#5, 3.203 million). “august” (#6, 2.840 million), “mirrorball” (#7, 2.831 million), “seven” (#8, 2.683 million), “this is me trying” (#9, 2.683 million), and “invisible string” (#10, 2.444 million) complete the Top 10. The sixteen tracks combined for 44.489 million opening day streams in America*.

Global Spotify leaders include “cardigan” (#1, 7.742 million), “the 1” (#2, 7.420 million), “exile” (#3, 6.978 million), “the last great american dynasty” (#4, 5.962 million), and “my tears ricochet” (#5, 5.721 million). The sixteen tracks combined for 79.443 million opening day streams globally*.

— “Folklore” was also a major hit on Apple Music. Tracks from the album meanwhile rule the Top 5 spots on Friday’s US Apple Music chart, as well as eight of the Top 10 positions. Nothing from the album appears below #32.

“Folklore” songs meanwhile claim the Top 8 positions on Global Apple Music, with nothing landing below #27.

Top US and Global Apple Music performers included “the 1” (#1), “cardigan” (#2), “exile” (#3), “the last great american dynasty” (#4), and “my tears ricochet” (#5).

*Editor’s Note: Spotify streaming totals are from the official Spotify Charts website, which uses a filtering algorithm to determine more accurate totals. Because it does not include this filtering, the Spotify app will show a slightly higher total for the songs/album.