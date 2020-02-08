in Box Office, Movie News

“Birds Of Prey” Disappoints, Still Rules US Friday Box Office

“Birds Of Prey” will win the weekend with an unremarkable total.

Birds of Prey Cast at London Premiere | Craig Gibson, courtesy of EPK.tv / Warner Bros

New release “Birds Of Prey” convincingly ranked as Friday’s #1 film at the US box office and will comfortably win the weekend.

Its performance is not, however, anything about which to write home.

Despite the ample hype and solid reviews, “Birds Of Prey” launched with a lower-than-hoped $13.0 million Friday. The figure positions “Birds Of Prey” for a weekend in the $31-36 million range, which is well shy of the $45-55 million expectation.

“Bad Boys For Life” took second place on Friday with $3.0 million; it should close the weekend at #2 with $11-13 million.

“1917” grabbed #3 on Friday with $2.3 million, setting itself up for a $7.5-10 million performance on Oscars weekend. “Dolittle” was Friday’s #4 film with $1.5 million (and should stay in that position with $6-7 million for the weekend), and “Jumanji: The Next Level” took fifth with $1.2 million (it should close the weekend at #5 with $5-6 million).

