“The Rise Of Skywalker” Remains #1 At US Friday Box Office; “The Grudge” Takes #3

The final #1 film of 2019 will rule the first weekend of 2020.

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” predictably led the US Friday box office, adding $11.0 million to its haul. On track to close the weekend with $33-39 million, it should retain its crown on the chart as well.

Its closest competition will come from “Jumanji: The Next Level.” The film took #2 Friday with $8.6 million and should close the weekend with another $27-31 million in receipts.

The new version of “The Grudge,” the weekend’s only major new release, grabbed #3 Friday with $5.4 million. The critically panned film may drop even lower for the weekend, however.

Its three-day projection of $11-14 million trails that of Friday’s #4 film “Little Women” ($4.4 million Friday, projected for $12.5-15 million weekend). It is in the same ballpark as Friday’s #5 film “Frozen II” ($3.9 million Friday, projected for $10.5-13 million weekend).