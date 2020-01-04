in Box Office, Movie News

“The Rise Of Skywalker” Remains #1 At US Friday Box Office; “The Grudge” Takes #3

The new horror film could go even lower on the final weekend chart.

Screen Gems' THE GRUDGE | Allen Fraser/CTMG/Sony

The final #1 film of 2019 will rule the first weekend of 2020.

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” predictably led the US Friday box office, adding $11.0 million to its haul. On track to close the weekend with $33-39 million, it should retain its crown on the chart as well.

Its closest competition will come from “Jumanji: The Next Level.” The film took #2 Friday with $8.6 million and should close the weekend with another $27-31 million in receipts.

The new version of “The Grudge,” the weekend’s only major new release, grabbed #3 Friday with $5.4 million. The critically panned film may drop even lower for the weekend, however.

Its three-day projection of $11-14 million trails that of Friday’s #4 film “Little Women” ($4.4 million Friday, projected for $12.5-15 million weekend). It is in the same ballpark as Friday’s #5 film “Frozen II” ($3.9 million Friday, projected for $10.5-13 million weekend).

frozen iijumanji: the next levellittle womenstar wars: the rise of skywalkerthe grudge

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Closed Day One With Over 2000 Pop Radio Spins, Plus Substantial Hot AC & Rhythmic Airplay