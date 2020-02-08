Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Closed Day One With Nearly 500 Pop Radio Plays

Seemingly taking over for “Yummy” as the new single from his “Changes” album, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” enjoyed a big opening day at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, the collaboration closed Friday with 487 pop radio spins. The count slots “Intentions” at #41 on Mediabase’s building chart, which accounts for the first six days of the February 2-8 tracking period.

Although “Intentions” will doubtfully receive quite as much support on Saturday, it should still remain inside the Top 50 as the tracking week closes. A Top 40 entry is certainly possible.

— “Intentions” also received opening day attention at the rhythmic and hot adult contemporary formats.