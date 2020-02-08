Justin Bieber & Quavo Scheduled To Perform “Intentions” On February 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” will arrive on Friday, February 14. That night, Bieber will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Bieber will perform with Quavo on that night’s broadcast. They will surely play their collaboration “Intentions,” which launched this week as the new single from the Bieber album.

The February 14 “Fallon” will also feature Steve Buscemi and Zoey Deutch. Updated “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, February 10: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. Show 1206

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys and musical guest Skip Marley & H.E.R. Show 1207

Wednesday, February 12: Guests include Ryan Seacrest and Zoë Kravitz. Show 1208

Thursday, February 13: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Show 1209

Friday, February 14: Guests include Steve Buscemi, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Justin Bieber Ft. Quavo. Show 1210