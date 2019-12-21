“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Dominates US Friday Box Office, “Cats” Bombs

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” unsurprisingly ruled the US Friday box office, but it will not open quite as impressively as predecessor “The Last Jedi.”

The new film earned $90.2 million at the US Friday box office. Easily the day’s best tally, the figure positions “The Rise Of Skywalker” for a weekend bow in the $185-200 million range. A debut in that range would trail the $220 million mark posted by 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Still, the film will be in a league of its own this weekend. No other movie is expected to even reach $30 million.

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” the day’s #2 film, earned $7.1 million Friday. It should finish the weekend with $23-27 million.

“Frozen II” took third place with $3.3 million on Friday, positioning itself for a weekend haul in the $12-14 million range.

Newcomer “Cats” settled for #4 on Friday with just $2.6 million; it will close the weekend in the $6.5-8.5 million range. Undoubtedly disappointing, such a total would be well below the already modest mid-teens tracking.

“Bombshell” took fifth place Friday with $1.8 million, but it may fall to #6 for the full weekend (with a projected estimated haul in the $5.5-6.5 million range). “Knives Out,” the #6 film on Friday with just shy of $1.8 million, could move up to #5 for the weekend with $6-7 million.