“1917” Rules US Friday Box Office, “Like A Boss” Takes #3, “Underwater” Flops

“1917” will convincingly win the weekend box office race.

Colin Firth as General Erinmore in "1917," the new epic from Oscar®-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes | François Duhamel / Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

Fresh off its big night at the Golden Globes, “1917” expanded into wide release territory. It received a strong response.

The film earned an impressive $14.0 million at the US4 Friday box office. Easily the day’s best tally, the figure positions “1917” to win the weekend with $34-40 million.

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker,” which has led the way for the past two weeks, took #2 Friday with $3.9 million. It will also take #2 for the weekend with an expected gross of $14-16 million.

Newcomer “Like A Boss” took third place Friday with $3.9 million, but it may fall to #4 by the end of the weekend. It is expected to close the weekend with $10-12 million; “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which took #5 Friday with $3.3 million, should finish in the $12-14 million range.

The expanded “Just Mercy” grabbed #4 on Friday with $3.7 million; it should close the weekend at #5 with $9.5-11 million.

The new “Underwater” grabbed #6 on opening day with a mere $2.5 million. It will likely finish its first weekend with a disappointing $6-8 million in receipts.

