in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Halsey’s “Manic” Pacing For 140-160K US Sales, 185-210K Total US Units; Mac Miller’s “Circles” Headed For 50-75K Sales, 175-200K Units

“Manic” and “Circles” will contend for #2 on the overall chart

Halsey by Aidan Cullen, press photo courtesy of EMI Music Publicity

Halsey’s new “Manic” has a shot at #1 in this week’s US album sales race. It will, meanwhile, contend with Mac Miller’s “Circles” for #2 on the overall consumption chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new Halsey album should sell 140-160K albums this week. The inclusion of track sales and streams will yield a consumption total in the 185-210K range.

“Circles” should generate a similar 175-200K in first-week consumption, but it will generate a more modest 50-75K from album sales.

From a consumption perspective, both albums are expected to trail Eminem’s surprise “Music To Be Murdered By.” Hits projects the album to generate 300-325K in first week consumption, with 110-125K coming from sales.

The current projections, therefore, give Halsey the edge over both albums from an album sales standpoint. It is, of course, important to note that early projections always come with a margin of error.

As has become common in the industry, the “Manic” sales total will receive a lift from bundle promotions — notably an option to redeem a free copy of the album in conjunction with tour ticket purchases. “Manic” is also available as part of various merchandise bundles on Halsey’s website; “Circles” and “Music To Be Murdered By” are also available in merch packages.

circlesEminemhalseymac millermanicmusic to be murdered by

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Eminem’s “Music To Be Mudered By” Projected For 110-125K US Sales, 300-325K Total US Units