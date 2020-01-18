Halsey’s “Manic” Pacing For 140-160K US Sales, 185-210K Total US Units; Mac Miller’s “Circles” Headed For 50-75K Sales, 175-200K Units

Halsey’s new “Manic” has a shot at #1 in this week’s US album sales race. It will, meanwhile, contend with Mac Miller’s “Circles” for #2 on the overall consumption chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new Halsey album should sell 140-160K albums this week. The inclusion of track sales and streams will yield a consumption total in the 185-210K range.

“Circles” should generate a similar 175-200K in first-week consumption, but it will generate a more modest 50-75K from album sales.

From a consumption perspective, both albums are expected to trail Eminem’s surprise “Music To Be Murdered By.” Hits projects the album to generate 300-325K in first week consumption, with 110-125K coming from sales.

The current projections, therefore, give Halsey the edge over both albums from an album sales standpoint. It is, of course, important to note that early projections always come with a margin of error.

As has become common in the industry, the “Manic” sales total will receive a lift from bundle promotions — notably an option to redeem a free copy of the album in conjunction with tour ticket purchases. “Manic” is also available as part of various merchandise bundles on Halsey’s website; “Circles” and “Music To Be Murdered By” are also available in merch packages.