Leah Halton Earns Big Engagement For WrestleMania Selfie Video, Featuring IShowSpeed’s Splash On Logan Paul

In some cases, it can be difficult to anticipate social media virality. In others, forecasting massive engagement is a decidedly easy task.

The instant success of Leah Halton’s latest video post falls into the latter.

The video opens with the immensely popular creator sharing a selfie from her floor seat at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. It then pivots, showcasing a view of IShowSpeed splashing onto Logan Paul through the announce table.

Between Halton’s famously lethal face card, the hype over WrestleMania, and the involvement of two other high-profile social media sensations, the post’s success was a given.

And it has indeed fared well, with the Instagram Reel amassing 200,000 likes and 4 million views as of 11:15AM ET Sunday morning. The counts already exceed those achieved by her last 11 Reels, one of which showcased her three sexy (and buzzy) Coachella outfits.

With 2.4 million views as of press time, the TikTok version is also showing promise.

An embed of the Reel follows.