DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

A past urban #1, “Pop Dat Thang” rises two places to the top of this week’s rhythmic listing. It received ~5,765 spins during the May 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 767.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” enjoys a two-place rise to #3, as Kehlani’s “Folded” stays in the #4 spot.

Thanks to a two-place jump, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Flirts (featuring Momo Boyd)” enters the Top 5 at #5.