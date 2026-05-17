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DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The song had already topped the urban listing.

DaBaby - Pop Dat Thang video screenshot | Interscope

DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

A past urban #1, “Pop Dat Thang” rises two places to the top of this week’s rhythmic listing. It received ~5,765 spins during the May 10-16 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 767.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” enjoys a two-place rise to #3, as Kehlani’s “Folded” stays in the #4 spot.

Thanks to a two-place jump, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Flirts (featuring Momo Boyd)” enters the Top 5 at #5.

baby keemBruno Marsdababykehlanikendrick lamarmomo boydpinkpantheresspop dat thangzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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