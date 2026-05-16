in Music News, New Music

Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall” Scores Big Early Pop Radio Airplay, Top Non-Drake Debut On Spotify Charts

“Hit The Wall” had a solid first full day across platforms.

Gracie Abrams - Hit The Wall video screenshot | Interscope

Even facing Drake’s barrage of new music, Gracie Abrams’ new single “Hit The Wall” found a strong multi-platform audience Friday.

The new single began amassing significant pop radio airplay following its release Thursday night. By the close of Friday, it had received ten or more spins from 12 Mediabase-monitored pop stations. Three provided at least 20 plays, with K945 Shreveport offering a whopping 28.

“Hit The Wall” also performed well on Spotify, earning #31 on the May 15 Global Chart with 3.2 million worldwide streams. It concurrently earned #32 on the May 15 US Chart with 1.2 million American plays.

In both cases, it was the best-performing non-Drake debut — and the only one to even make the Top 100.

“Hit The Wall” is the lead single from Abrams’ upcoming album “Daughter From Hell.”

daughter from hellgracie abramshit the wall

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Drake Conquers Entire Top 18 On US Spotify Streaming Chart With “Iceman” Songs

First Look: Chloe East Appears On May 19 “Kelly Clarkson Show”