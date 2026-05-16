Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall” Scores Big Early Pop Radio Airplay, Top Non-Drake Debut On Spotify Charts

Even facing Drake’s barrage of new music, Gracie Abrams’ new single “Hit The Wall” found a strong multi-platform audience Friday.

The new single began amassing significant pop radio airplay following its release Thursday night. By the close of Friday, it had received ten or more spins from 12 Mediabase-monitored pop stations. Three provided at least 20 plays, with K945 Shreveport offering a whopping 28.

“Hit The Wall” also performed well on Spotify, earning #31 on the May 15 Global Chart with 3.2 million worldwide streams. It concurrently earned #32 on the May 15 US Chart with 1.2 million American plays.

In both cases, it was the best-performing non-Drake debut — and the only one to even make the Top 100.

“Hit The Wall” is the lead single from Abrams’ upcoming album “Daughter From Hell.”