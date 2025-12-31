in Runway

Runway Recap: Kalista Haire Shined For Slay Swimwear, Pia Bolte, More During Miami Art Week

Kalista Haire was a standout of the Art Hearts Fashion-produced series of shows.

Kalista Haire walks the runway for Slay Swimwear during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)

Miami Art Week brought dozens of high-profile events, brand activations, and parties to the city in early December. The list of events included the latest Art Hearts Fashion series.

True to the Art Hearts Fashion reputation, the runway series featured a plethora of memorable fashion moments. True to the Art Hearts Fashion, the series showcased compelling designers – and promising modeling talent.

One such standout was Kalista Haire, who shined on the runway for brands like Slay Swimwear, Pia Bolte, Chavelis Playhouse, and Giannina Azar. Whether in casual, swim, or formalwear, Haire demonstrated an undeniable presence on the runway.

Photos from her big runway moments follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion.

Kalista Haire walks the runway for Slay Swimwear during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Slay Swimwear during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Slay Swimwear during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Slay Swimwear during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Pia Bolte during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Pia Bolte during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Chavelis Playhouse during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Chavelis Playhouse during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Chavelis Playhouse during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Chavelis Playhouse during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Mark Gunter)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Giannina Azar during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Harlan Cone/@randramoreproductions)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Giannina Azar during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Harlan Cone/@randramoreproductions)
Kalista Haire walks the runway for Giannina Azar during Miami Art Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion (Photo: Harlan Cone/@randramoreproductions)

