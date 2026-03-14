Alejandra Melgoza, Karissa Rose, Beca “Nottrebeca” Oliveira Stunned At “Reminders Of Him” Events

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Alejandra Melgoza attends a special screening of "Reminders Of Him" presented by Universal Pictures at Hollywood Legion Theater on March 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )
“Reminders Of Him” is overperforming at the box office, and a big driver has been its strong social reach.
That reach is unsurprising, given that Universal Pictures hosted a myriad of resonant influencers and tastemakers throughout the promotional campaign.
The effort included a Creator Happy Hour at the SLS Hotel on March 2, as well as a premiere-night screening at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 9.
Those present at the former included Beca “Nottrebeca” Oliveira, and Karissa Rose; Alejandra Melgoza was among those at the latter.
All three women have ample reaches across Instagram and/or TikTok — and all routinely showcase their striking beauty, resonant style, and charisma in their content.
Photos of the activations follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.
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