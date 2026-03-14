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Alejandra Melgoza, Karissa Rose, Beca “Nottrebeca” Oliveira Stunned At “Reminders Of Him” Events

“Reminders Of Him” opened this Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Alejandra Melgoza attends a special screening of "Reminders Of Him" presented by Universal Pictures at Hollywood Legion Theater on March 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )

“Reminders Of Him” is overperforming at the box office, and a big driver has been its strong social reach.

That reach is unsurprising, given that Universal Pictures hosted a myriad of resonant influencers and tastemakers throughout the promotional campaign.

The effort included a Creator Happy Hour at the SLS Hotel on March 2, as well as a premiere-night screening at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 9.

Those present at the former included Beca “Nottrebeca” Oliveira, and Karissa Rose; Alejandra Melgoza was among those at the latter.

All three women have ample reaches across Instagram and/or TikTok — and all routinely showcase their striking beauty, resonant style, and charisma in their content.

Photos of the activations follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Karissa Rose attends Universal Pictures Presents a Special “Reminders of Him” Creator Happy Hour at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Beca Oliveira attends Universal Pictures Presents a Special “Reminders of Him” Creator Happy Hour at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Beca Oliveira attends Universal Pictures Presents a Special “Reminders of Him” Creator Happy Hour at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Alejandra Melgoza attends a special screening of “Reminders Of Him” presented by Universal Pictures at Hollywood Legion Theater on March 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Alejandra Melgoza attends a special screening of “Reminders Of Him” presented by Universal Pictures at Hollywood Legion Theater on March 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )

Alejandra melgozabeca oliveiraKarissa rosenottrebeca

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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