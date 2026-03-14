Alejandra Melgoza, Karissa Rose, Beca “Nottrebeca” Oliveira Stunned At “Reminders Of Him” Events

“Reminders Of Him” is overperforming at the box office, and a big driver has been its strong social reach.

That reach is unsurprising, given that Universal Pictures hosted a myriad of resonant influencers and tastemakers throughout the promotional campaign.

The effort included a Creator Happy Hour at the SLS Hotel on March 2, as well as a premiere-night screening at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 9.

Those present at the former included Beca “Nottrebeca” Oliveira, and Karissa Rose; Alejandra Melgoza was among those at the latter.

All three women have ample reaches across Instagram and/or TikTok — and all routinely showcase their striking beauty, resonant style, and charisma in their content.

Photos of the activations follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.