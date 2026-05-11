First Look: Maddie Ziegler Appears With Guest Host Andy Cohen On May 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5124 -- Pictured: Maddie Ziegler -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)
The final season of “Kelly Clarkson Show” features Maddie Ziegler as an upcoming guest.
The dancer and actress, whose “Pretty Lethal” recently launched on Prime Video, appears for an interview on May 13.
Ziegler does not, however, chat with the titular host. Instead, she joins guest host Andy Cohen for the discussion.
Cohen also welcomes Michael Urie and Emily Kaufman into the studio for the broadcast.
The episode will air during the day on Wednesday; local listings will reveal the start time in your market. First-look photos follow.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5124 — Pictured: Maddie Ziegler — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5124 — Pictured: (l-r) Maddie Ziegler, Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5124 — Pictured: (l-r) Maddie Ziegler, Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5124 — Pictured: Maddie Ziegler — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)
andy cohen Maddie Ziegler the kelly clarkson show
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