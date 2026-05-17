Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” Rises To #1 On Country Radio Chart

Cody Johnson returns to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart this week, as his “The Fall” rises one place to #1.

Along with ruling for chart points, “The Fall” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 10-16 tracking period.

Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” concurrently rises a spot to #2, while Ella Langley’s “Be Her” jumps two places to #3. Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” concurrently stays in the #4 position.

Up one place, Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around” earns #5. Luke Combs’ “Sleepless In A Hotel Room,” last week’s leader, drops to #6.