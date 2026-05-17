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Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” Rises To #1 On Country Radio Chart

Cody Johnson scores a new #1 hit.

Cody Johnson - The Fall video screenshot | Cojo/Warner

Cody Johnson returns to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart this week, as his “The Fall” rises one place to #1.

Along with ruling for chart points, “The Fall” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 10-16 tracking period.

Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” concurrently rises a spot to #2, while Ella Langley’s “Be Her” jumps two places to #3. Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” concurrently stays in the #4 position.

Up one place, Jordan Davis’ “Turn This Truck Around” earns #5. Luke Combs’ “Sleepless In A Hotel Room,” last week’s leader, drops to #6.

cody johnsonElla langleyjordan davisluke combsriley greenthe falltucker wetmore

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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