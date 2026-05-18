in TV News

First Look: Chase Infiniti, Ryan Garcia, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Monday’s episode features a loaded lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2293 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Chase Infiniti during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 18, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an extensive lineup, with numerous celebrities dropping by for moments on the show.

“One Battle After Another” and “The Testaments” breakout Chase Infiniti appears for an interview, as does Nate Bargatze. The two also join Jimmy Fallon and unadvertised guest Keke Palmer for a game of Catchphrase.

Boxer Ryan Garcia also appears for an interview, while the Broadway cast of “The Lost Boys” closes the episode with a musical performance.

The episode will air late Monday night, with the specific time contingent upon basketball coverage. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2293 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional boxer Ryan Garcia during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 18, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2293 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional boxer Ryan Garcia during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 18, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2293 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Chase Infiniti during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 18, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2293 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Chase Infiniti during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 18, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2293 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Chase Infiniti, comedian Nate Bargatze, host Jimmy Fallon, and actress Keke Palmer during Catchphrase on Monday, May 18, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2293 — Pictured: The cast of The Lost Boys on Broadway perform as musical guest on Monday, May 18, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

chase infinitijimmy fallonkeke palmernate bargatzenbcryan garciathe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Hailey Bieber Stars In Victoria’s Secret’s New “Summer It Girl” Campaign, Wows In Promo Photos