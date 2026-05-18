First Look: Chase Infiniti, Ryan Garcia, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an extensive lineup, with numerous celebrities dropping by for moments on the show.

“One Battle After Another” and “The Testaments” breakout Chase Infiniti appears for an interview, as does Nate Bargatze. The two also join Jimmy Fallon and unadvertised guest Keke Palmer for a game of Catchphrase.

Boxer Ryan Garcia also appears for an interview, while the Broadway cast of “The Lost Boys” closes the episode with a musical performance.

The episode will air late Monday night, with the specific time contingent upon basketball coverage. First-look photos follow: