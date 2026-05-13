First Look: Livvy Dunne Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2291 -- Pictured: (l-r) Influencer Livvy Dunne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In New York to celebrate the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the upfront presentation of the new “Baywatch” series, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne also makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Dunne appears as an interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the late-night talk show.
The former gymnast, model, and actress is one of four guests on the program. Jim Parsons and Chace Crawford also appear for interviews, while Vincent Mason takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.
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