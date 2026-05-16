Drake Conquers Entire Top 18 On US Spotify Streaming Chart With “Iceman” Songs

Drake released three new albums Friday, and the result was Spotify domination.

The album quite simply conquered the US Spotify Streaming Chart for May 15, with the eighteen tracks from “Iceman” claiming the listing’s first eighteen positions. “Make Them Cry” leads the way with a whopping 5.9 million American plays.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” was Friday’s best-performing non-Drake track, netting #19 on the listing. Drake then returns to the mix at #20 with “Hoe Phase,” a cut from the new “Maid Of Honour.”

“WNBA,” a song off “Habibti,” starts at #21.

Other songs from those two albums also fared well, with most landing inside the Top 40 and none opening below #76.

— Drake’s dominance was nearly as impressive on Global Spotify, with “Iceman” songs forming the entire Top 13. An opening-day tally of 13.2 million plays gives “Make Them Cry” that listing’s #1 position.