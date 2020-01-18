in Music News

Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” Returns To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Tusa” earns a second overall week at #1.

Nicki Minaj and Karol G in Tusa | UMG

Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa,” which first topped the Global YouTube Music Videos during the week of November 15, returns to #1 on this week’s listing.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Tusa” recaptures #1 courtesy of the 40.7 million views it received during the January 10-16 tracking period.

“Tusa” seizes the throne from Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” which falls to #2 with 38.3 million views.

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” holds at #3 with 35.2 million tracking week plays, while Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” debuts at #4 on the strength of its 26.4 million views.

Selena Gomez’s “Rare” concurrently debuts at #5 with 25.8 million.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

