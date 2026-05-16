First Look: Chloe East Appears On May 19 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5155 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chloe East, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Chloe East, who stars in the recently released Netflix film “Roommates,” visits an upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The actress appears on the May 19 edition of the show, joining host Kelly Clarkson for an interview.
The broadcast also features a Kellyoke Encore of “Babylon,” cast members from “Ragtime,” a performance by The All-American Rejects, and Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.
Check local listings for broadcast details in your market. For now, here is a first look at Chloe East’s appearance.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5155 — Pictured: Chloe East — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5155 — Pictured: (l-r) Chloe East, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5155 — Pictured: Chloe East — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5155 — Pictured: (l-r) Chloe East, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Chloe east kelly Clarkson show the kelly clarkson show
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