First Look: Chloe East Appears On May 19 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Chloe East, who stars in the recently released Netflix film “Roommates,” visits an upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The actress appears on the May 19 edition of the show, joining host Kelly Clarkson for an interview.

The broadcast also features a Kellyoke Encore of “Babylon,” cast members from “Ragtime,” a performance by The All-American Rejects, and Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.

Check local listings for broadcast details in your market. For now, here is a first look at Chloe East’s appearance.