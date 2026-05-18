Hailey Bieber Stars In Victoria’s Secret’s New “Summer It Girl” Campaign, Wows In Promo Photos

Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria's Secret
“It girl” is absolutely a way to describe Hailey Bieber, whose style and Rhode brand have taken the fashion and beauty worlds by storm.
She was thus the perfect fit to headline Victoria’s Secret’s “Summer It Girl Dressing” Campaign, which launched Monday.
Featuring photos and videos by Zoey Grossman, the campaign finds Bieber modeling a series of pieces from Victoria’s Secret — and looking amazing while doing so.
“Want Hailey Bieber’s look? Start with these six summery, soon-to-sell-out styles,” teases Victoria’s Secret:
Push-Up Wireless Bandeau Strapless Bra
Cotton Exploded Logo Lightly Lined Wireless Bra
Sheer Reveal Unlined Modern Bralette
Cotton Short-Sleeve Bralette Crop Top
Lace & Chiffon Flutter Triangle Bra Top
VSX Elevate™ Triangle Plunge Front-Close Sports Bra
Photos from the campaign follow, courtesy of the Victoria’s Secret press team.
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