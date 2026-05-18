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Hailey Bieber Stars In Victoria’s Secret’s New “Summer It Girl” Campaign, Wows In Promo Photos

The model and mogul looks incredible in the “Summer It Girl Dressing” series.

Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria's Secret

“It girl” is absolutely a way to describe Hailey Bieber, whose style and Rhode brand have taken the fashion and beauty worlds by storm.

She was thus the perfect fit to headline Victoria’s Secret’s “Summer It Girl Dressing” Campaign, which launched Monday.

Featuring photos and videos by Zoey Grossman, the campaign finds Bieber modeling a series of pieces from Victoria’s Secret — and looking amazing while doing so.

“Want Hailey Bieber’s look? Start with these six summery, soon-to-sell-out styles,” teases Victoria’s Secret:

  • Push-Up Wireless Bandeau Strapless Bra
    Cotton Exploded Logo Lightly Lined Wireless Bra
    Sheer Reveal Unlined Modern Bralette
    Cotton Short-Sleeve Bralette Crop Top
    Lace & Chiffon Flutter Triangle Bra Top
    VSX Elevate™ Triangle Plunge Front-Close Sports Bra

    • ﻿

    Photos from the campaign follow, courtesy of the Victoria’s Secret press team.

    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret
    Hailey Bieber by Zoey Grossman, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

    hailey biebervictoria's secret

    Written by Brian Cantor

    Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

    Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

    Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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