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Naomi Hernandez Creates Big LA Fashion Week Moments, Shining For Scathed, George Styler, Mister Triple X

The shows took place during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: A model [Naomi Hernandez] walks the runway at the Scathed Fashion show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Over the last few years, Naomi Hernandez has been a consistent runway standout at Art Hearts Fashion events.

The model continued that trend this month, shining in multiple looks during Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Naomi brought an edgy, alluring flair to designs for Scathed Fashion, George Styler, and Mister Triple X. The undeniably compelling runway presence encapsulated what Art Hearts Fashion is all about – the authentic, eclectic verve at the root of the most resonant modern fashion.

Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion took place at The Majestic from March 12-14; photos of Naomi’s runway moments follow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: A model [Naomi Hernandez] walks the runway at the George Styler show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: A model [Naomi Hernandez] walks the runway at the George Styler show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: A model [Naomi Hernandez] walks the runway at the George Styler show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Naomi Hernandez walks the runway at the Mister Triple X show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Naomi Hernandez walks the runway at the Mister Triple X show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: A model walks the runway at the Scathed Fashion show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: A model walks the runway at the Scathed Fashion show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic on March 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

la fashion weekNaomi hernandez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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