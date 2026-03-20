Naomi Hernandez Creates Big LA Fashion Week Moments, Shining For Scathed, George Styler, Mister Triple X

Over the last few years, Naomi Hernandez has been a consistent runway standout at Art Hearts Fashion events.

The model continued that trend this month, shining in multiple looks during Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Naomi brought an edgy, alluring flair to designs for Scathed Fashion, George Styler, and Mister Triple X. The undeniably compelling runway presence encapsulated what Art Hearts Fashion is all about – the authentic, eclectic verve at the root of the most resonant modern fashion.

Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion took place at The Majestic from March 12-14; photos of Naomi’s runway moments follow.