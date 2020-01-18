Eminem’s “Music To Be Mudered By” Projected For 110-125K US Sales, 300-325K Total US Units

Based on early data, Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” will not outperform previous album “Kamikaze.”

It should, however, debut as a clear #1 on the overall US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Music To Be Murdered By” should sell 110-125K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 300-325K in total first-week consumption.

Halsey’s new “Manic” is actually expected to post a bigger album sales total (140-160K), but it will receive a less significant boost from track sales and streams. As such, it is projected for about 185-210K — giving Eminem’s album a clear path to #1.

Mac Miller’s “Circles,” the other big new release, should sell 50-75K US copies and generate 175-200K in total consumption.

— The aforementioned “Kamikaze” debuted at #1 with 252K sales and 434K total units.