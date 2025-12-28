in Hot On Social

Angel Reese Delivers Another Magic Game Slay, Shares Killer Look In Instagram Selfies

The WNBA star continues to make fashion statements.

Angel Reese - December 27 Instagram Story

An all-star on the court, WNBA star Angel Reese also makes consistent moves from a style standpoint. She delivered another fashion slay at Saturday’s Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic game.

Reese, who is romantically linked to Magic player Wendell Carter Jr., showcased the memorable look across a series of selfies in her Saturday night Instagram story.

Whether the look makes it to the main grid remains to be seen, but with an audience of over 5 million followers, it will be seen regardless.

The Magic ended up winning by one-point; the Nuggets could not turn their final possession into a game-winning basket.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

