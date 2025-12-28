Angel Reese Delivers Another Magic Game Slay, Shares Killer Look In Instagram Selfies

An all-star on the court, WNBA star Angel Reese also makes consistent moves from a style standpoint. She delivered another fashion slay at Saturday’s Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic game.

Reese, who is romantically linked to Magic player Wendell Carter Jr., showcased the memorable look across a series of selfies in her Saturday night Instagram story.

Whether the look makes it to the main grid remains to be seen, but with an audience of over 5 million followers, it will be seen regardless.

The Magic ended up winning by one-point; the Nuggets could not turn their final possession into a game-winning basket.