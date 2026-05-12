Jessica Belkin, Stephen Amell Support “Baywatch” FOX’s 2026 Upfront Presentation

The eagerly anticipated “Baywatch” reboot launches on FOX at midseason in 2026-27.

To celebrate the impending arrival, stars from the revival appeared at the network’s 2026 Programming Upfront.

With “Baywatch” as a focus of the New York celebration, stars like Jessica Belkin and Stephen Amell made their presences felt on the red carpet. Later, they joined their castmates and other FOX notables at Quality Bistro for an official afterparty.

FOX issued photos of Belkin and Amell at the event; that special look at Monday’s upfront follows.