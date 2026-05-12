in TV News

Jessica Belkin, Stephen Amell Support “Baywatch” FOX’s 2026 Upfront Presentation

They star in the eagerly anticipated midseason launch.

FOX UPFRONT 2026: Jessica Belkin and Stephen Amell at the FOX UPFRONT 2026 post party at Milos on May 11, 2026. CR: Frank Micelotta/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.

The eagerly anticipated “Baywatch” reboot launches on FOX at midseason in 2026-27.

To celebrate the impending arrival, stars from the revival appeared at the network’s 2026 Programming Upfront.

With “Baywatch” as a focus of the New York celebration, stars like Jessica Belkin and Stephen Amell made their presences felt on the red carpet. Later, they joined their castmates and other FOX notables at Quality Bistro for an official afterparty.

FOX issued photos of Belkin and Amell at the event; that special look at Monday’s upfront follows.

FOX UPFRONT 2026: Jessica Belkin attend the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Stephanie Augello/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Stephen Amell attends the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Ben Hider/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Stephen Amell attends the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Ben Hider/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Jessica Belkin and Stephen Amell at the FOX UPFRONT 2026 post party at Milos on May 11, 2026. CR: Frank Micelotta/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Jessica Belkin attend the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Stephanie Augello/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.

baywatchfoxJessica belkinstephen amell

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Maddie Ziegler Appears With Guest Host Andy Cohen On May 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Baywatch” Stars Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader Stun During FOX Upfront Presentation, Party