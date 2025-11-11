Runway Recap: Brooklin Laird Made LA Fashion Week Statement, Shining For Cross Colours, BFYNE, Viator Felis

With over 126,000 followers on TikTok, Brooklin Laird undeniably ranks as an emerging social star.

Based on her turn at Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, the model and creator also warrants an “emerging runway star” label.

Brooklin was a standout throughout the series, delivering memorable looks for Cross Colours, BFYNE, and Viator Felis.

Her star making presence added allure to an already-stacked Los Angeles Fashion Week, which featured so many established and rising star models — and so many resonant designers.

Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion.