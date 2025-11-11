in Runway

Runway Recap: Brooklin Laird Made LA Fashion Week Statement, Shining For Cross Colours, BFYNE, Viator Felis

The model and rising social star enjoyed a memorable Los Angeles Fashion Week.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Brooklin Laird walks the runway at the Cross Colours show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

With over 126,000 followers on TikTok, Brooklin Laird undeniably ranks as an emerging social star.

Based on her turn at Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, the model and creator also warrants an “emerging runway star” label.

Brooklin was a standout throughout the series, delivering memorable looks for Cross Colours, BFYNE, and Viator Felis.

Her star making presence added allure to an already-stacked Los Angeles Fashion Week, which featured so many established and rising star models — and so many resonant designers.

Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Brooklin Laird walks the runway at the BFYNE show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Brooklin Laird walks the runway at the BFYNE show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Brooklin Laird walks the runway at the Viator Felis show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

