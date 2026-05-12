“Baywatch” Stars Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader Stun During FOX Upfront Presentation, Party

FOX’s 2026-27 schedule took center stage at Monday’s upfront presentation, with stars from the network’s big launches celebrating the new lineup.

That list included the principals from the “Baywatch” revival, which joins the lineup at midseason.

Among those in attendance were star Brooks Nader and recurring guest Livvy Dunne. Both looked characteristically great while wearing “Baywatch red” on the arrival circuit.

After shining on the red carpet and then during the presentation, Nader and Dunne joined other FOX personalities at the official afterparty.

Photos follow, courtesy of FOX.