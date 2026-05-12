“Baywatch” Stars Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader Stun During FOX Upfront Presentation, Party

FOX UPFRONT 2026: Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader attend the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Ben Hider/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX’s 2026-27 schedule took center stage at Monday’s upfront presentation, with stars from the network’s big launches celebrating the new lineup.
That list included the principals from the “Baywatch” revival, which joins the lineup at midseason.
Among those in attendance were star Brooks Nader and recurring guest Livvy Dunne. Both looked characteristically great while wearing “Baywatch red” on the arrival circuit.
After shining on the red carpet and then during the presentation, Nader and Dunne joined other FOX personalities at the official afterparty.
Photos follow, courtesy of FOX.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Brooks Nader attends the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Ben Hider/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Livvy Dunne attend the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Stephanie Augello/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Livvy Dunne attend the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Stephanie Augello/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader attend the FOX UPFRONT 2026 red carpet at New York City Center on May 11, 2026. CR: Ben Hider/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: Livvy Dunne attends the FOX UPFRONT 2026 post party at Quality Bistro on May 11, 2026. CR: Efren Landaos/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
FOX UPFRONT 2026: (L-R) Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne attend the FOX UPFRONT 2026 post party at Quality Bistro on May 11, 2026. CR: Efren Landaos/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media, LLC.
baywatch brooks nader fox livvy dunne Olivia dunne
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