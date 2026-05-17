Olivia Dean’s “So Easy” Enjoys 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Radio remains in love with Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love).” The hit single spends a fourth week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, while notching a second at #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “So Easy” received ~16,286 pop spins during the May 10-16 tracking period (-411).

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” holds at #2 on the pop chart, and Kehlani’s “Folded” stays at #3. The consistency continues at #4 (sombr’s “homewrecker”) and #5 (PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside”).

— “So Easy” meanwhile garnered ~5,501 tracking week spins at Hot AC (+16).

“I Just Might” stays at #2, while Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” again claims #3 on the Hot AC chart. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#4) and Olivia Dean’s prior single “Man I Need” (#5) also mirror last week’s positions.