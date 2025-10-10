in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift Sales Update; “Life Of A Showgirl” Becomes First Album To Debut With Over 4 Million US Units

The album convincingly breaks the all-time record.

Its inaugural tracking period is officially over, and Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl” has done more than simply broken the long-standing opening week US record. It has also surpassed the 4 million mark.

Hits first reported the news Friday, noting that the album landed at around 4.005 million in opening-week US activity. Hits should share a more decisive figure Friday afternoon, and Billboard will share its final number by Sunday.

The opening week figure accounts for units from album sales, track sales, and track streams. “Showgirl” was an absolute behemoth on the album sales and track streams metrics.

Prior to this week, Adele’s “25” held the opening-week record with just shy of 3.5 million US units. Last year, Taylor Swift secured the #2 mark with 2.6 million for “The Tortured Poets Department.”

