Olivia Dean’ “So Easy” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” remains a radio force, retaining its #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop chart while ascending to #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “So Easy” received ~16,672 pop plays during the May 3-9 tracking period (+106), leading to a third week at #1.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” holds at #2 on the pop chart, while Kehlani’s “Folded” stays at #3. sombr’s “Homewrecker” retains the #4 position, and PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” rises one level to #5.

— “So Easy” meanwhile rises one place to #1 on the Hot AC chart, courtesy of its ~5,478 tracking week spins (+351).

“I Just Might” falls to #2, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #3, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #4, and Olivia Dean’s prior single “Man I Need” spends another week at #5.