Isabella Ramshaw Closes Breakthrough 2025 With Runway Slay At Art Hearts Fashion Ecuador

After making waves during Miami Swim Week, Isabella Ramshaw emerged as a legitimate fashion force for the balance of 2025. The Tampa-based model was a fixture of Art Hearts Fashion events, bringing striking styles to life on runways around the world.

She had a particularly noteworthy presence at the year’s final Art Hearts Fashion series in Ecuador (Mitad Del Mundo Fashion Week), wowing for designers like Bad Pink, Pia Bolte, Mister Triple X, David Tupaz, Will Franco, and Toska in mid-December.

Pairing striking beauty with ever-growing on-stage poise and confidence, Ramshaw spent 2025 proving wholly worthy of any “model to watch” or “rising star” labels. She will look to continue her success in 2026.

Photos of her time at the Ecuador shows follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion.