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Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall” Ranks As Most Added Song At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The new Gracie Abrams single receives a warm welcome at both formats.

Gracie Abrams - Hit The Wall video screenshot | Interscope

Last year, Gracie Abrams topped the pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts with “That’s So True.”

This week, she earns the most added honor at both formats with her new single “Hit The Wall.”

“Hit The Wall” tops the Mediabase pop add board with pickups from 90 Mediabase-monitored pop stations. An add count of 29 yields first place at hot adult contemporary.

Justin Bieber’s “Speed Demon” (26 adds, 2nd-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” (25 adds, 3rd-most), Shakira & Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” (15 adds, 4th-most), and RAYE’s “Click Clack Symphony” (14 adds, 5th-most) form the balance of the Top 5 on the Mediabase pop add board.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” (22 adds, 2nd-most), Teddy Swims’ “Mr. Know It All” (7 adds, 3rd-most), Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bring Your Love” (5 adds, 4th-most), Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” (4 adds, 5th-most, tie), Maroon 5’s “Heroine” (4 adds, 5th-most, tie), and RAYE’s “Click Clack Symphony” (4 adds, 5th-most, tie) also received attention at hot adult contemporary this week.

akonburna boydominic fikegracie abramshit the wallJustin Biebermadonnamaroon 5pinkpantheressrayesabrina carpentershakirateddy swimszara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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