Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall” Ranks As Most Added Song At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Last year, Gracie Abrams topped the pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts with “That’s So True.”

This week, she earns the most added honor at both formats with her new single “Hit The Wall.”

“Hit The Wall” tops the Mediabase pop add board with pickups from 90 Mediabase-monitored pop stations. An add count of 29 yields first place at hot adult contemporary.

Justin Bieber’s “Speed Demon” (26 adds, 2nd-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour” (25 adds, 3rd-most), Shakira & Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” (15 adds, 4th-most), and RAYE’s “Click Clack Symphony” (14 adds, 5th-most) form the balance of the Top 5 on the Mediabase pop add board.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” (22 adds, 2nd-most), Teddy Swims’ “Mr. Know It All” (7 adds, 3rd-most), Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bring Your Love” (5 adds, 4th-most), Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” (4 adds, 5th-most, tie), Maroon 5’s “Heroine” (4 adds, 5th-most, tie), and RAYE’s “Click Clack Symphony” (4 adds, 5th-most, tie) also received attention at hot adult contemporary this week.