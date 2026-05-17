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Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Different Kind Of Love” reaches #1 this week.

Young The Giant - Different Kind of Love video screenshot | Fearless/Concord

Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” officially elevates to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Different Kind Of Love” scores #1 thanks to the ~2,348 spins it received during the May 10-16 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 305.

Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” rises two places to rank as the week’s runner-up. Twenty One Pilots’ “Drag Path,” last week’s leader, falls to #3.

Weezer’s “Go Away” moves up a level to #4, and Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” descends three levels to #5.

different kind of lovegood charlottesublimetwenty one pilotsweezeryellow cardyoung the giant

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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