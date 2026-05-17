Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” officially elevates to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Different Kind Of Love” scores #1 thanks to the ~2,348 spins it received during the May 10-16 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 305.
Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” rises two places to rank as the week’s runner-up. Twenty One Pilots’ “Drag Path,” last week’s leader, falls to #3.
Weezer’s “Go Away” moves up a level to #4, and Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” descends three levels to #5.