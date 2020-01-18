Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” Closed Day One With Over 1600 Pop Radio Spins, Nearly 400 Hot AC Plays

The new Jonas Brothers single received ample opening day attention at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

According to Mediabase, “What A Man Gotta Do” Had received 1,605 pop radio spins by the close of Friday, January 17. The count slots “What A Man Gotta Do” at #30 on the Mediabase building chart, which ranks songs based on airplay received during the first six days of the January 12-18 tracking period.

“What A Man Gotta Do” meanwhile earns #33 on the building Hot AC chart with 398 spins.

Although it will not receive quite as much support Saturday, the song should have no trouble remaining comfortably inside the Top 40 at both formats. As a result, it will debut on this week’s official charts.