Halsey’s “Manic” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Mac Miller, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch Top 5

Halsey’s eagerly anticipated album “Manic” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

As of 1AM ET Friday morning, it is the #1 album on the US iTunes album sales chart.

The Halsey album is one of four new releases in the Top 5. The late Mac Miller’s “Circles” follows at #2, with Little Big Town’s “Nightfall” and Dustin Lynch’s “Tullahoma” respectively clocking in at #4 and #5.

Selena Gomez’s “Rare,” the lone holdover in the Top 5, sits at #3.

*A point of focus for the next few hours will be Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By.” Due to the surprise nature of the release (no pre-orders, no pre-release anticipation), it is not yet in the Top 10. That will, of course, change soon — and the album will likely challenge for the top spot later today.