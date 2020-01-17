BTS’ “Black Swan” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Black Swan,” the first taste of BTS’ new album “Map Of The Soul: 7,” arrived Friday morning.

As many expected, it rocketed to #1 on US iTunes.

“Black Swan” remains atop the all-genre chart as of press time at 8AM ET.

“BTS dives deep into their inner selves as artists and faces the shadows they had once hidden,” says Big Hit regarding the new song. “The song lends voice to their fears that one day music will no longer be able to move or touch them. The very moment they come face to face with the “Black Swan” within themselves, however, they are stricken with a paradoxical realization that music is all they have. It is a confession of an artist who has truly learned what music means to himself.”

The “Map Of The Soul: 7” album will be released on February 21.