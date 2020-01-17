Eminem Releases Surprise Album “Music To Be Murdered By,” See The Tracklist

Eminem has once again surprised fans with a new album.

The artist, who dropped 2018’s chart-topping “Kamikaze” without warning, just released a new LP entitled “Music To Be Murdered By.” The album launched on digital platforms at 12AM ET/9PM PT late Thursday/early Friday and will surely make an impact on this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

The album track listing is below. “Godzilla,” a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD, is positioned at #3 on the US Spotify New Music Friday playlist. “Darkness” launched with an accompanying music video.

1) Premonition – Intro

2) Unaccommodating ft. Young M.A

3) You Gon’ Learn ft. Royce Da 5’9″ & White Gold

4) Alfred – Interlude

5) Those Kinda Nights ft. Ed Sheeran

6) In Too Deep

7) Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

8) Darkness

9) Leaving Heaven ft. Skylar Grey

10) Yah Yah ft. Rocye Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun

11) Stepdad – Intro

12) Stepdad

13) Marsh

14) Never Love Again

15) Little Engine

16) Lock It Up ft. Anderson .Paak

17) Farewell

18) No Regrets ft. Don Toliver

19) I Will ft. KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5’9″ & Joell Ortiz

20) Alfred – Outro