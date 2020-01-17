Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Because it was a surprise release, Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” did not benefit from pre-orders or widespread awareness at midnight. It, therefore, did not instantly claim #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart.

It did, however, get there Friday morning — and it remains atop the chart at 11:30PM ET Friday.

“Music To Be Murdered By” seized the throne from Halsey’s new “Manic,” which reached #1 shortly after launching late Thursday night. That album is now #2 on the chart.

Mac Miller’s “Circles” (#3), Dustin Lynch’s “Tullahoma” (#4), and Little Big Town’s “Nightfall” (#5) complete the Top 5.