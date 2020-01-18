in TV News

BTS Scheduled For Interview, Performance On January 28 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

BTS will return to the CBS talk show.

BTS at Corden | Terence Patrick/CBS

BTS was a topic of conversation for John Cena and January Jones on this past Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Later this month, the group will return for its own appearance on the show.

Per listings issued to TV providers, BTS set for an interview and performance on the January 28 “Late Late Show.” It is unclear whether the seven-piece phenomenon will be part of the nightly discussion with fellow guest Ashton Kutcher — or if BTS will be involved in its own interview segment on the show.

Other upcoming “Late Late Show” musical guests include Elbow (January 20) and Sting (January 27).

