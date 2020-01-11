in Music News

Ariana Grande Confirmed For Performance At 2020 Grammy Awards

Grande is one of this year’s big nominees.

Ariana Grande at the 2015 Grammys | Monty Brinton/CBS

A nominee for Album and Record of the Year (as well as several pop-specific prizes), Ariana Grande will have a vested interest in the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony.

She will also be performing at the show.

The pop superstar today announced plans to perform at the event, which takes place on Sunday, January 26. She joins a bill that includes Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Lizzo and Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani.

More performers will be announced soon for the show, which will feature Alicia Keys reprising her role as host.

ariana grandeGrammys

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“1917” Rules US Friday Box Office, “Like A Boss” Takes #3, “Underwater” Flops

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Returning As Hosts For 2021 Golden Globe Awards