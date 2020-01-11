Ariana Grande Confirmed For Performance At 2020 Grammy Awards

A nominee for Album and Record of the Year (as well as several pop-specific prizes), Ariana Grande will have a vested interest in the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony.

She will also be performing at the show.

The pop superstar today announced plans to perform at the event, which takes place on Sunday, January 26. She joins a bill that includes Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Lizzo and Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani.

More performers will be announced soon for the show, which will feature Alicia Keys reprising her role as host.