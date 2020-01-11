in Music News

Three Rush Albums Enter Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart As Fans Honor Neil Peart

The Rush drummer and lyricist died at 67.

Rush statement on Neil Peart, via @rush

News broke Friday that Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died at the age of 67.

In a way of honoring the artist, who is widely considered one of the best rock drummers of all-time, they explored the band’s enduring music.

Three Rush albums entered the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart. “Spirit Of Radio (Greatest Hits 1974-87)” currently leads the way among Rush albums at #2. “Moving Pictures” holds the #6 position, while “2112” sits at #9.

Two additional Rush releases — “Exit… Stage Left (Live)” and “Fly By Night” hold Top 20 positions, respectively clocking in at #18 and #19.

Peart died earlier this week as a result of the aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma.

