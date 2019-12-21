Layton Greene, City Girls, Lil Baby & PnB Rock’s “Leave Em Alone” Headed For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Layton Greene, City Girls & Lil Baby’s former urban radio #1 “Leave Em Alone (featuring PnB Rock)” is headed for the top spot on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart*.

“Leave Em Alone” received 5,050 spins during the first six days of the December 15-21 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Leave Em Alone” at #1 on the real-time/building chart.

As it does not face any imminent threats from below, “Leave Em Alone” should close the week with the lead.

Representing Greene’s radio breakthrough, “Leave Em Alone” was a recent selection for the iHeartRadio On The Verge program.

— Note: Recognizing a holiday break, Mediabase will not apply recurrent/purge rules to this week’s chart. Some media, accordingly, will not cover the listings. All indications are, however, that the positions do count as official. “Leave Em Alone” will indeed go down as a #1 for the artists involved.