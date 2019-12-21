in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Falling,” “Cherry,” “She” Were Top New “Fine Line” Tracks On YouTube This Week

“Adore You,” of course, led the way among all Harry Styles tracks.

As is standard practice in today’s music market, Harry Styles released all “Fine Line” tracks to YouTube in conjunction with the release.

Every track attracted interest, but some fared decisively better than others.

Among new releases, “Falling” led the way with 2.86 million global YouTube streams during the December 13-19 tracking period. It was Styles’ #4 overall track, trailing only previously released songs “Adore You” (#1, 5.77 million), “Watermelon Sugar” (#2, 3.23 million) and “Sign Of The Times” (#3, 2.87 million).

“Cherry” took second place among newcomers (and sixth overall, below the aforementioned tracks and previously released “Lights Up”) with 2.44 million views. “She” followed with 2.17 million, ahead of “Golden” (2.11 million) and “Fine Line” (1.65 million).

The balance of tracks from “Fine Line” fared as follows:

“Treat People With Kindness” (1.40 million), “Sunflower, Volume 6” (1.40 million), “To Be So Lonely” (1.35 million), and “Canyon Moon” (0.86 million).

